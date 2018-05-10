× Paul Lisnek’s Behind the Curtain: Chicago’s Incredible Architecture Under Threat….with Preservation Chicago Executive Director Ward Miller

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with a focus on Chicago’s amazing architecture with the executive director of Preservation Chicago, Ward Miller. The recent find of artifacts from the Columbian Exposition of 1893 underneath the surface of the site for the Obama Library and Education Center, the uncertain future of The Tribune Tower, Macy’s on State Street and the State of Illinois Building is explored and the list of the 7 most endangered Chicago buildings along with an explanation of how that annual list is determined. A fascinating look and discussion of the threats to our architectural history…..for anyone who loves and respects Chicago’s beloved architecture. This is “our kind of town!” Listen in!