Visitors watch as steam and gas rise from Kilauea's summit crater in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Northern Illinois University Geology Professor Paul Stoddard: It’s possible that another Hawaiian island will form
Northern Illinois University Geology Professor Paul Stoddard explains to John how Earth’s moving plates and a volcanic hole formed the Hawaiian islands. Plus, he describes the explosive volcano eruption over the weekend in Hawaii.