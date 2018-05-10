× Musician King Tuff: “I think it’s important as an artist to face fear and tackle your fears head on”

The great musician King Tuff joins Justin to talk about his career, his newest record, “The Other,” the process of recording the new work, the importance of facing fear, where the character of King Tuff comes from, the challenge of creating material while he’s on tour, what he plans to do next and his upcoming show at Lincoln Hall.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio