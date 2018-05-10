× Moby on His Creative Process, His Life’s Work and Heading to the Vegan Prom

Awesome Vegans host Elysabeth Alfano joins incredible, Grammy-nominated artist, MOBY for an intimate conversation in his backyard. The two discuss everything from his newest album, Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt, his creative process, his life’s work for animals, being vegan and his predictions for the future.

