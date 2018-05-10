× Legendary filmmaker Paul Schrader: “When you have great audiences you have great art”

Legendary screenwriter and director Paul Schrader joins Justin to discuss his newest film, “First Reformed.” Paul talks about why he made this movie, the similarities this film has with his best known work like “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bill,” the “end of times” nature of the story, how his career is tied to Martin Scorsese, why his films still resonate in 2018, why the concept of despair makes a great character, the impact his movies have made on the history of cinema and American culture, the democratization of filmmaking and why great audiences are key to making great art.

