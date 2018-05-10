× Lech Wierzynski and The California Honeydrops: “We play music for the purposes of connecting with people…”

Dave Hoekstra chats with frontman/trumpeter/guitarist Lech Wierzynski of the California Honeydrops, who bring their Bay Area soul sound to the city this week. They discuss Wierzynski’s journey from Warsaw to the US (and the Chicagoland area) in his youth and studying under prolific jazz trumpeter Marcus Belgrave, the band’s roots in busking in Northern California and easy-going jazz/R&B-infused sound, their upcoming show at Concord Music Hall on 5/11, and more.