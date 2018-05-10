× Has society’s image of motherhood evolved?

Corri McFadden, Ceta Walters and Andrea Levoff join Justin to talk about motherhood, the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, the balance of celebrating the holiday and being a mother, how the holiday can be painful for those that have lost their mom, being mothers in a digital age and pushing back on the stereotype of motherhood.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio