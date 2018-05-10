× Flowers for Dreams is redefining the local florist

It’s a special Wednesday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Flowers for Dreams co-founder and CEO Steven Dyme about the charity aspect of the business, why they choose to give a quarter of their proceeds to charity, the importance of incorporating giving back into their business model, why they consider the business to be a hybrid of the local mom and pop store and the online florist, how they actually make money, the challenge of expanding the business and their hope of ushering in a craft flower movement.

