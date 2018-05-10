× Dr. Karen Phillip on things to know before getting married

Psychotherapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Relationship Expert, Dr. Karen Phillip, speaks with Nick Digilio about her latest book, “Getting Married: 7 Essential Things to Know Before We Say I Do”.

Also, USA Today posted a new study about loneliness and months prior to this, Dr. Phillip wrote blog posts explaining why millennials, specifically Generation Z, are so lonely for many reasons aside from social media.

