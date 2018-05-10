× Dave Hoekstra and WGN present An Ireland Adventure featuring Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco

Dave Hoekstra and WGN present An Ireland Adventure featuring Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco

9-day Private Group Journey

Departs from Chicago on September 30, 2018

Departure:

Chicago: $3,799.00 per person, including round-trip air from Chicago on Aer Lingus and all departure and government taxes and fuel surcharges. Single supplement is additional $1,198.00*. Book your trip here.

Accommodations:

Dublin – 1 night, 4-Star Davenport Hotel

Belfast – 2 nights, 4-Star Grand Central Hotel

Derry – 1 night, 4-Star Beech Hill Country House Hotel

Donegal – 1 night, 5-Star Lough Eske Castle

Dublin – 2 nights, 4-Star Davenport Hotel

Inclusions:

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Five 3-course dinners including a special dinner before Van Morrison’s concert and dinner and an evening of Irish folklore and storytelling in The Brazen Head Pub in Dublin.

An intimate musical evening with Van Morrison in the Slieve Donard Hotel. The venue will be limited to 350 guests.

Entrance to EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin

Neolithic monument Knowth

Titanic Museum in Belfast

Giant’s Causeway

Derry walking tour

Guinness Storehouse

Dublin Literary pub walking tour

Panoramic Dublin City Tour

Private luxury motorcoach with professional Irish driver/guide

Portfolio of travel documents

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

24-hour emergency customer service while traveling in Ireland

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Limited availability. Rates are per person based on double occupancy. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Single supplement is additional $1,198.00. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago on Aer Lingus. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Child/infant discounts not available. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: All payments are non-refundable. Cancellation insurance is offered at 9% of total cost.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (September 30) – USA / DUBLIN: Board your transatlantic flight from Chicago to Dublin, Ireland. Dinner is served and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (October 1) – ARRIVE IN DUBLIN, IRELAND: Welcome to Ireland! After collecting your bags, you will meet with your driver in the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport. Shortly afterwards, your group transfer will depart and make its way towards your Dublin hotel. PLEASE NOTE: Check-in at Dublin hotels is normally 2:00pm. The hotel will try to accommodate an earlier arrival, but this is not guaranteed. This afternoon visit EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum which tells the dramatic story of how Irish people have spread around the globe, and how they changed the world. Through 20 state-of-the-art galleries, visitors immerse themselves in the stories of some of the most remarkable tales of sacrifice, endurance, adventure, and discovery the world has ever known. This evening join your fellow travelers for a Welcome Dinner. Hotel Name: Davenport Hotel. (D)

DAY 3 (October 2) – DUBLIN / BOYNE VALLEY / BELFAST: This morning, depart Dublin and travel north towards Newcastle in Northern Ireland. Pause to visit the Boyne Valley Visitor Centre to learn about the 5,000-year-old burial tombs of Newgrange and Knowth. Tour one of them to see how primitive people managed to align huge boulders precisely with the movements of the sun. Afterwards, travel past the gentle slopes of the Mourne Mountains to your hotel located in Belfast. This evening you are free for dinner on your own. Hotel Name: Grand Central Hotel. (B)

DAY 4 (October 3) – BELFAST / TITANIC / VAN MORRISON: This morning, head to Titanic Belfast. It is located in the heart of the city, on the slipways where RMS Titanic was built. You truly re-live the entire Titanic story from her birth in Belfast to the fateful maiden voyage and her eventual discovery on the seabed. Afterwards, enjoy your afternoon at leisure. This evening walk a short distance to the Europa Hotel where you will enjoy an intimate evening with Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco. Enjoy a gourmet dinner before the show. This is a unique opportunity to see Van Morrison ‘up close and personal’ in his home town of Belfast. Previous guests will vouch for the very special atmosphere created in such an intimate setting, recreating the feel of jazz clubs of yesteryear. It is an ideal setting for Van to play the songs you know, in the way he feels he should play them now. Hotel Name: Grand Central Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 5 (October 4) – BELFAST / GIANT’S CAUSEWAY / DERRY: In the morning after breakfast, you will depart and travel north along the scenic route of the “Nine Glans of Antrim”. Visit the unique Giant’s Causeway and hear the legend of the giant Finn MacCool. View enormous hexagonal columns formed by volcanic activity 60 million years ago. Continue to Derry where you join a local guide for a walking tour around the defensive walls that encircle the old city. This evening enjoy dinner in your hotel. Hotel Name: Beech Hill Country House Hotel. (B/D)

DAY 6 (October 5) – DERRY / DONEGAL: Depart Derry and travel through the rugged countryside of Donegal. Enjoy spectacular scenery of heathery hills and deep valleys. In Ardara visit Triona Design to sample freshly-baked scones with tea and see demonstrations of spinning and weaving. Pause in Donegal town before continuing to the 5-Star Lough Eske Castle. Tonight, enjoy a castle dinner. Hotel Name: Lough Eske Castle. (B/D)

DAY 7 (October 6) – DONEGAL / DUBLIN: After breakfast, depart from Lough Eske Castle and make your way towards Dublin. Visit the Guinness Storehouse. Raise a mug of the “black stuff” and drink in Dublin views at the Gravity Bar. This evening, immerse yourself in Dublin’s rich literary heritage on a literary pub crawl through Dublin. This walking tour is a wonderful introduction to Dublin’s literary past and exciting pub culture. On this tour that’s as educational as it is recreational, you’ll embark on an animated and entertaining journey through the sights and sounds that inspired great Irish writers including James Joyce, George Bernard Shaw, Brendan Behan, Sean O’Casey, Samuel Beckett, Oscar Wilde and W.B. Yeats – not forgetting modern scribes like Seamus Heaney, Eavan Boland, Paula Meehan and Brendan Kennelly. You are free to enjoy dinner on your own. Hotel Name: Davenport Hotel. (B)

DAY 8 (OCTOBER 7) – DUBLIN: Enjoy a day at leisure in Dublin. This evening experience an enchanting evening of Irish folklore and storytelling while enjoying a candlelit traditional Irish dinner in The Brazen Head, Dublin’s oldest pub. Hotel Name: Davenport Hotel. (B/D).

DAY 9 (OCTOBER 8) – DUBLIN / USA: After breakfast, bid farewell to Ireland as transfers begin to Dublin airport, where after check-in, you will have plenty of time for your last minute duty-free shopping. Your flight to the US arrives the same day. Have a safe journey! (B)

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for more information and to book your tour!