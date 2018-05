× Congressman Mike Quigley: “To have a friend you have to be a good one.”

Congressman Mike Quigley joins the Steve Cochran Show post recess to talk about how the world sees us. He says we all need each other and that’s the failed point of “America’s First”. He is still trying to keep the investigation going even though they shut it down. He points there aren’t any more coincidences. They are all linked.