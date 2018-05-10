× Chicago Takes On Shark Tank with ‘Changed’, Nerd Fest, White Sox Talk and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (May 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (May 8th) It’s Nerd-Out Wednesday! Comedian Brandon C. Price rides side car as we run through a myriad of topics. First, Nicolas Sky from the Chicago company ‘Changed‘ jumps on air to talk about his amazing experience on the hit ABC show, Shark Tank. Listen in as he explains how his app, ‘Changed’ is taking on school debt and helping students across the nation. Then, our friends from Nerdfest join us to talk about an exciting event coming up. We also have our weekly segment, White Sox Talk with John Bolger and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” joins us to help listeners experience their reality. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

