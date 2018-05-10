× Chicago businesses partner with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to “Paint the Town Blue”

Owner of Treadfit Beverly, Jenny Harkins and Chicago Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (CPMF)’s “Paint the Town Blue” campaign, which partners with businesses like Jenny’s by selling blue and gold paper stars to customers at their locations, from May 10 – 17, with all sales going to benefit CPMF.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3501987/3501987_2018-05-09-195027.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

