Chicago businesses partner with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to “Paint the Town Blue”

Posted 9:00 AM, May 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:51AM, May 10, 2018

Ald. Matt O'Shea, Anna Davlantes, Jenny Harkins, owner of Treadfit Beverly, and Roe Conn get ready to "Paint the Town Blue" to benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. (JCarlin/WGN)

Owner of Treadfit Beverly, Jenny Harkins and Chicago Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (CPMF)’s “Paint the Town Blue” campaign, which partners with businesses like Jenny’s by selling blue and gold paper stars to customers at their locations, from May 10 – 17, with all sales going to benefit CPMF.

