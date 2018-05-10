× Blackhawks Crazy: Perfects Hogs, World Championships and Conference Finals

On the latest Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Scott King & Chris Boden check in on the performances of ‘Hawks players participating in the World Championships and take a closer look at Rockford’s perfect start to the Calder Cup playoffs (including interviews with Victor Ejdsell and Carl Dahlstrom). Plus, how the Stanley Cup playoffs have shaken down heading into the Conference Finals.

