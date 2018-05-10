TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 22: Patrick Kane #88 of Team USA carries the puck against Team Czech Republic during the World Cup of Hockey tournament at the Air Canada Centre on September 22, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Perfects Hogs, World Championships and Conference Finals
On the latest Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Scott King & Chris Boden check in on the performances of ‘Hawks players participating in the World Championships and take a closer look at Rockford’s perfect start to the Calder Cup playoffs (including interviews with Victor Ejdsell and Carl Dahlstrom). Plus, how the Stanley Cup playoffs have shaken down heading into the Conference Finals.