× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.10.18: Wacky wedding trends

Today’s guests include Rob Boelman, General Manager of Marcus Theatres in Orland Park and Dean Richards. Wendy and Bill talk about Jewel-Osco’s Monopoly-themed grocery sweepstakes, family movies classics at Marcus Theatres, band t-shirts, weddings, movies, and much more.

