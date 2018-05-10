× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.10.18: Disney is everything

Today on the Bill and Wendy bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about their fears of heights and falling. Then, our favorite newswoman in the whole wide world, Judy Pielach, joins the conversation. They chat about clickbait, why people punch mascots, Disney World, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.