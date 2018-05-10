× Award-winning artist Molly Crabapple reflects on capturing the stunning images of the Syrian War

Award-winning artist, writer and author Molly Crabapple joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War.” Molly talks about putting the book together with co-author Marwan Hisham, how she first met Marwan on Twitter, the way Syria has changed since she and Marwan started working on the book, starting her career by drawing sketches at a popular Manhattan club, what she learned about journalism from being an artist, how she made her name by documenting the Occupy Wall Street movement, the lasting impact of the Occupy movement, the challenge of overcoming people’s perception of sketches, why she avoided the traditional gallery route and the importance of staying true to yourself.

