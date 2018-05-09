× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/9/18: Novartis and The Millions of Dollars it Spent on Michael Cohen

A shortened show due to a White Sox game allowed Steve Bertrand to focus on the busy market conversation with Terry Savage covering the news about Novartis getting wrapped up in the political legal craziness with Stormy Daniels, and bringing in millions of dollars from other major corporations. She also touched on a very important investment opportunity that negatively impacted plenty of WGN listeners and how she is assisting those who are scammed later on in life.