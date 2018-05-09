× What does profanity reveal about our emotional lives?

Swearing scientist Benjamin Bergen joins Justin to discuss his book, “What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves.” Benjamin talks about how the book is a love letter to profanity, how much profanity reveals about the brain, the scientific patterns that profanity follows through history, the origins of popular swear words, the role that religion plays in the history of vulgar language, the way swear words have changed meaning over the course of time, the emotional weight that profanity plays in our culture, the impact that swearing has on children, the cultural impact of some vulgar language and where the impulse to swear comes from.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio