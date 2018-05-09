Top Five@5 (5/9/19): Don Blankenship doesn’t’ back down, Chris Brown has new legal trouble, and more…

Posted 8:49 PM, May 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59AM, May 11, 2018

CHARLESTON, WV - MAY 08: U.S. Senate Republican primary candidate Don Blankenship addresses supporters following a poor showing in the polls May 8, 2018 in Charleston, West Virginia. President Donald Trump weighed in on the Republican primary yesterday in a tweet, urging West Virginia to vote for Blankenship's opponents, declaring the former coal executive "can't win the General Election . . . " (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 9th, 2018:

President Trump’s nominee to head the CIA Gina Haspel faces tough questions about the use of torture, President Trump muses over the Nobel Peace Prize, attorney Gloria Allred has a client with fresh allegations about singer Chris Brown, tennis legend John McEnroe tells a tale about being offered $1 million to play Serena Williams, and Don Blakenship stands by his convictions.

