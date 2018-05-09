× Top Five@5 (5/9/19): Don Blankenship doesn’t’ back down, Chris Brown has new legal trouble, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 9th, 2018:

President Trump’s nominee to head the CIA Gina Haspel faces tough questions about the use of torture, President Trump muses over the Nobel Peace Prize, attorney Gloria Allred has a client with fresh allegations about singer Chris Brown, tennis legend John McEnroe tells a tale about being offered $1 million to play Serena Williams, and Don Blakenship stands by his convictions.

