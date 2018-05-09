× Top Five@5 (5/9/18):RIP Ray Szmanda, Woody Harrelson gets some high advice from Willie Nelson, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 8th, 2018:

A suspect in the shooting of an ATF agent in Chicago turns himself into police, President Donald Trump pulls out of the “horrible” Iran nuclear agreement, Nancy Grace says there’s no chance she could defend someone like Scott Peterson, Woody Harrelson is pressured by Willie Nelson to smoke pot, and the original “Menards Guy” Ray Szmanda is remembered.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3501480/3501480_2018-05-08-195620.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

