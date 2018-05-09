The Opening Bell 5/9/18: The 84 Year Old Law Holding Back Alcohol in Restaurants
The United States and China have gone back and forth for years competing to be at the top of the economic food chain. Steve Grzanich discussed the specific aspects the country is focusing on that allows them to stay ahead of the curve. Elizabeth Economy (Sr. Fellow and Director for Asia Studies at the Council on Foreign Affairs) detailed her findings in her book, The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State. The focus then turned local as Elliot Richardson (Founder and President of Small Business Advocacy Council) explained how a law from 1934 is holding back restaurants serving alcohol from opening withing within 100 feet of a religious institution (a yoga studio can be considered a religious institution).