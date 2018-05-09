× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-9-18

Wow! This is an amazing show! On tonight’s episode of The Download, A.D Quig and Heather Cherone break down the top local political stories we need to be paying attention to this week, swearing scientist Benjamin Bergen discusses his book, “What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves,” award-winning author Beth Finke is back for another edition of “Writing Out Loud,” we introduce you to rising hip hop artist KAMI and since it’s Wednesday we end the show with a visit from The DuPage Picker who is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

