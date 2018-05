× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “The Chicago Teachers Union do not want to see Paul Vallas as mayor of Chicago”

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig and Heather Cherone join Justin to break down the race for Chicago mayor and if any of the current candidates have a chance to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2019.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio