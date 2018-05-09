× The Carry Out 5-9-18: “Lightfoot could be mayor or possibly a late ’70’s jazz fusion band”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include North Korea releasing three U.S. detainees, a firm tied to a Russian Oligarch allegedly making payments to Trump attorney Michael Cohen, primary results coming in from around the country, Lori Lightfoot putting her hat in the ring for the Chicago mayoral race, the Chicago Tribune taking a deep dive into Meghan Markle’s time at Northwestern, the Cubs sweeping the Marlins, the White Sox getting swept by the Pirates, the NBA and NHL playoffs continuing without the Bulls and Hawks and a new study saying that every person in Illinois owes $11,000 to fix the pension crisis.

