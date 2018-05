× Stinky Breath and Fad Diets

Did you know diets can cause bad breath? Dr Harold Katz developer of TheraBreath explains why and how diets can give you stinky breath.

For more information about Therabreath visit: Therabreath.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine