× Roe Conn Full Show (5/9/18): The CPMF paints the town blue, Jimmy Kemp talks opportunity, and the Top Five@5

A White Sox shortened Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 9th, 2018:

ABC’s Aaron Katersky reports from New York on allegations that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen was paid by a Russian oligarch for access to the President, the Top Five@5 features tennis star John McEnroe being offered $1 million by Trump to play a match against Serena Williams, Owner of Treadfit Beverly, Jenny Harkins and Chicago Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th) promote the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (CPMF)’s “Paint the Town Blue” campaign, and President of the Jack Kemp Foundation- Jimmy Kemp talks about the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity.

