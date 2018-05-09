Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Kevin Powell: Patience for the young Sox, the streaky Cubs, welcoming the Dogs and more…
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN Sports anchor/reporter Kevin Powell joins Nick Digilio to discuss all things Chicago sports including what’s new on the Powell at the Park podcast, the new Chicago Dogs independent league team, practicing patience for the young Sox, the Cubs’ search for consistency in all phases of the game, Ryan Pace’s Bears draft class and more.