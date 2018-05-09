× Jimmy Pardo: Never Not Funny & Playing Games Podcast is coming to Rosemont

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by comedian, and friend of the show, Jimmy Pardo! They talk about Jimmy’s very successful podcast “Never Not Funny” and his new podcast “Playing Games.” Jimmy will be in town this weekend at Zanies in Rosemont for a “Never Not Funny” and “Playing Games” podcast recording with two of our very own, Bill Leff and Brian Noonan. You can purchase your ticket to attend one or both events right here.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.