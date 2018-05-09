× It’s Tech Tuesday! The Hottest Tech for Mothers Day and Comedian Michael Palascak Fresh Off James Cordan! | Full Show (May 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (May 8th) It’s Tech Tuesday! Steve Van Dinter from Verizon joins us live on air to discuss the Hottest Tech for Mothers Day and Comedian Michael Palascak jumps on air fresh off performing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon. And to share the love with our military moms… here’s the hashtag Steve Van Dinter mentioned on air: #VZMilitaryMoms

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER