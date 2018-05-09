Is The US Giving Up Global Leadership to China?
China has a long term plan to top the global economy and they are in part 3 of what Elizabeth Economy (Sr. Fellow and Director of Asia Studies at Council of Foreign Affairs) says has taken thousands of years and adapted over the years. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) discussed the new book “The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State” and learned just how much goes into this plan from a business, military, and geopolitical perspective.