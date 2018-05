× I’m Spiritual, Dammit: Gigi Belser

Jenniffer Weigel interviews healer Gigi Belser about how the confusions & divisions we are facing globally are a reflection of unresolved shadow energies that must be worked out now. Gigi stresses “The time allowed for ‘waking up’ has past… and must happen now to avoid an extinction event for the planet.”

