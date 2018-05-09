Greta Van Fleet “From The Fires” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album
Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!
On Episode #12 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar take on 70’s throwback music prodigies that are all a buzz this upcoming festival season, Greta Van Fleet “From The Fires” [Some Mature Language]
Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!
Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?
2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes
Host – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar