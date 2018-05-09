MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Shopping baskets are seen in a CVS store on the day CVS Health Corp. announced that it beat Wall Street forecasts in its fourth-quarter with earnings of $1.92 per share vs analysts projected $1.88 on February 8, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company also announced it will increase employee pay and benefits to some employees using a portion of the company's savings under the new tax law. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Do you know the meanings behind these famous acronyms?
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 08: Shopping baskets are seen in a CVS store on the day CVS Health Corp. announced that it beat Wall Street forecasts in its fourth-quarter with earnings of $1.92 per share vs analysts projected $1.88 on February 8, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company also announced it will increase employee pay and benefits to some employees using a portion of the company's savings under the new tax law. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Nick Digilio and company take a look at some famous initials and brand acronyms, and it turns out some are more surprising than others.