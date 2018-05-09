× DePaul Professor Tom Mockaitis on President Trump pulling out of Iran deal:”It was pretty clear that he was going to pull the plug”

Thomas Mockaitis is a professor, historian, and author who works on terrorism, insurgency, international security, and military history. He joins the Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about President Trump’s exit from the Iran nuclear deal and much more.



