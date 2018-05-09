× David Axelrod wants to know what is President Trump’s alternative to the Iran deal

Director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Senior Political Commentator and host of “Axe Files on CNN, David Axelrod joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to break down why President Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement and the next steps for containing Iran’s nuke program will look like.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3501472/3501472_2018-05-08-194612.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

