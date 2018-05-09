× Dane Neal: Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Chicago Blackhawks’ Anthem Singer Jim Cornelison

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving pal, and WGN Radio’s very own Dane Neal! With him, he brought in Indy 500 Champion Takuma Sato and Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer and Indiana native Jim Cornelison to talk about all about the Indy 500. The 102nd running of the Indy 500 is set for Sunday, May 27.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.