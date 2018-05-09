× Chicago artist you should know: KAMI

KAMI, the tremendous Chicago hip hop artist and one of the original members of the Savemoney collective, joins Justin to talk about his rising career, how Savemoney went from a group of friends to worldwide fame, the goal of the collective when they were just starting out, how his music evolved into a passion, the way CPS helped him form lifelong friendships, his newest EP, “From Me to You,” his approach to writing lyrics, the process of recording music and dealing with the pressure of high expectations.

