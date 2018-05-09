× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.9.18: Vrooom Vrooom

Today’s guests include Jimmy Pardo, Dane Neal, Takuma Sato, Jim Cornelison, and Thomas Mockaitis. Bill and Wendy start the show by talking about this year’s Walk and Fame, and they share their favorite memories of the Tribune Tower. Then, comedian Jimmy Pardo joins the show to discuss his upcoming podcast recordings at Zanies in Rosemont. After that, the dream team: Dane Neal, Takuma Sato and Jim Cornelison all stop by to talk about the Indy 500. For our last guest, Thomas Mockaitis, professor of history at DePaul University chimes in to talk about President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

