× Award-winning author Beth Finke is teaching seniors to Write Out Loud

In this ongoing series on The Download, award-winning author, teacher, journalist and NPR commentator Beth Finke joins Justin to discuss her work teaching people how to write their memoir. Tonight’s featured guests are Bruce and Anne Hunt. Bruce and Anne (who have been married for 60 years) talk about how they met, what brought them to Chicago, how Chicago has changed since they first moved to Lincoln Park in the late 1950’s, their experience taking Beth’s class, how they started taking Beth’s class separately from each other, why they eventually decided to take the class together and why they feel it’s important to tell their life stories.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio