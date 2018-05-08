× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/8/18: Oil Is In Trouble, Whats Up With The MET Gala, & American Inno

A monumental moment for The Trump administration leading up the the decision on the Iranian Deal and it’s making huge marks on the market. Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian looked over where things will go after his announcement. Frank Sennett recapped the lacking James Beard Awards to Chicago establishments, Suzanne Muchin answered questions about the elaborate looking MET Gala, and Will Flanagan stopped by the studio to talk about the latest with American Inno.