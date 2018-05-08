× White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar Visits Clubhouse; ‘He Looked Really, Really Good’

By Kevin Powell

GUARANTEED RATE FIELD – On Monday, Danny Farquhar returned home to rest with family after 17 days in the hospital. The White Sox reliever was recovering from a brain hemorrhage suffered during a home game last month. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old was back in the home clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“When you’re in (the hospital), you’re always setting goals,” fellow reliever Nate Jones said. “That, for Danny, didn’t change. He had a goal of getting discharged (on Monday) and he had a goal of (coming into the clubhouse on Tuesday)….it was awesome for us that he achieved his goals.”

“I think everybody was excited,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He came in, other guys came in. All the coaches saw him. We talked for a while – normal clowning around. For us, I mean, thinking about the whole situation, he looked really, really good and we were happy to see him.

“I know his wife (Alexandria) was in there with him. He just wanted to say hello to everybody and let everybody see him. And he was pretty happy.”

It’s pretty remarkable that Farquhar was back with his teammates in less than a month after the hemorrhage considering he underwent multiple surgeries.

“Going through three different surgeries, and he’s walking and being a normal person now, it’s crazy,” pitcher Miguel Gonzalez said. “It’s fun, it’s fun to have him back. We’re excited that he’s doing well now. And hopefully he’ll be able to come back and play baseball again.”

And as crazy as it sounds, don’t completely rule that out.

A statement from the White Sox on Monday read: “Dr. Demetrius Lopes, Farquhar’s neurosurgeon, expects Danny to be able to pitch again in the future, but Dr. Lopes will not medically release Farquhar to pitch in a competitive game during the 2018 season in order to allow him to fully recover from the brain hemorrhage.”

If pitching again is in the cards, you have to figure the long term outlook for Farquhar is pretty good.

“He definitely is the same guy, there’s no doubt about it,” starting pitcher James Shields said. “To see him today and hear him talk and how positive he was – the guy wants to come back and play baseball already. It’s good to see him and see him doing well.”

