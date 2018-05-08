× The Opening Bell 5/8/18: Parts of Illinois to See More Solar Farms

The search for renewable energy is constantly on to move and Illinois is set to be one of the hot beds for smaller scaled solar farms. Steve Grzanich discussed Illinois’s ability to easily develop solar power with Robert Channick (Reporter at Chicago Tribune) to discuss how underutilized land across the state will be filled with solar panels. Charlie Johnson (Chicago Tribune Homepage Editor), Dawn Rhodes (Chicago Tribune Higher Education Reporter) & Heidi Stevens (Chicago Tribune Columnist) then joined the show to discuss the forming of a union for the first time in the 170 year history of the Chicago Tribune.