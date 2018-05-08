× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.08.18: Iran Deal, Mother’s Day brunch with Phil Vettel, “The Odyssey of Echo Company,” Menards guy

The show kicks off with President Trump’s announcement of withdrawal from the Iran Deal. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to give John the results from the James Beard Awards, and where you can make last minute reservations for Mother’s Day brunch and dinner. Horse Soldiers and The Odyssey of Echo Company Author Doug Stanton shares the stories of those who endured the 1968 Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War. Finally, in memory of the Menards “pitchman,” Ray Szmanda, John learns more about him from his son, Charles Szmanda.