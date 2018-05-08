× Roe Conn Full Show (5/8/18): David Axelrod & Rep. Adam Kinzinger react to President Trump’s announcement about Iran

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, May 9th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling looks at the record lows & highs for this time of year, political guru & host of the “Axe Files” David Axelrod breaks down the work that went into putting the Iran Nuclear Deal in place, Rep. Adam Kinzinger commends President Trump for his hardline stance on Iran, the Top Five@5 features Woody Harrelson telling Ellen about the time Willie Nelson convinced him to smoke pot again, and former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman talks about how pulling out the Iran nuclear deal will impact other US foreign relationships.

