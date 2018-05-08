× Motivational Monday! Appetite for Rock N’ Roll Storytelling, First Concert Experiences, Bad Restaurant Situations and Who To Invite At Your Funeral | Full Show (May 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (May 7th) It’s Motivational Monday! Riding side car is trainer, Jenn Zanotti. Then, from the popular Chicago Music storytelling show, “Appetite for Rock N’ Roll Storytelling”, LeeAnn Yops joins us live in studio! Listen in as listeners call in with their first concert experiences and be sure to see Patti on stage at the next event. Then, Comedian Paul Farahvar jumps on air to discuss his popular podcast as well as the recent news with Trump’s lawyers. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

