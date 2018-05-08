× Mike Leonard and Mary Kay Wall: ‘It’s Up To Us’

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Emmy-award winning producers Mike Leonard and Mary Kay Wall. Mike and Mary talk about the subject of their latest documentary on the inCommon series called ‘It’s Up To Us. In ‘It’s Up to Us’ Mike profiles Providence-St. Mel, the Garfield Park school, founded by the strict but caring former civil rights activist Paul Adams.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.