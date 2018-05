× “Listening to them [Menards commercials] never gets old for me” says late Menards pitchman’s son

Ray “Menards Guy” Szmanda passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind the legacy of his smile when pitching Menards on its television commercials. His son, Charles Szmanda, tells John about his late father. Plus, John pitches Chuck ideas for the funeral – and Chuck takes them!