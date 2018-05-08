× He’s ‘Jesus’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: Heath Saunders

The smash hit musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar‘ is in town for their national tour! Bill and Wendy speak to Broadway actor Heath Saunders, who portrays ‘Jesus’ in the action-packed Broadway play. Heath talks about his role as ‘Jesus,’ musical theater, his very talented family, faith, how he gave himself a black eye, and much more.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

When: NOW Through May 20th

Where: Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

For more information, visit www.jcsuperstar.org or 312-827-5600 to order tickets.

