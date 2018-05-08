× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Gabi F.

Gabi F. is our awesome Kid of the Week! She interrupted her early morning track practice to talk to us today. Listen to what Gabi has done. In response to the hurricane in Texas, Gabri spearheaded a collection of items for Hurricane Harvey victims. She created over 750 toiletry bags for distribution to victims. She also coordinated the pick-up and delivery of hubdreds of bottles of water, non-perishable food items, and pet supplies for distribution. Pretty impressive. Keep up the good work Gabi.